"I appeal to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the President of Uruguay, Dr. Tabaré Vázquez, to the President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and I appeal to the Prime Ministers and Presidents of the Caribbean, for a great dialogue of peace and understanding."

About the Author:

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Saturday thathad come from U.S. actors through channels in Colombia and Chile."The latest report showed...said Maduro during a demonstration in Caracas.Addressing the political crisis still prevailing in Venezuela, the president appealed to leaders of the regionin the Bolivarian Republic:Maduro added that with the participation of Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and Caribbean countries, Venezuela could establish a national dialogue with all political, cultural, economic and social sectors.In February, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) proposed theMaduro on Saturday also urged the international community to"I urge the heads of state and governments of the world to raise their voices [...] to defend the demands to stop the aggression of US imperialism against the people of Venezuela," Maduro said.Venezuela has long suffered from an acute economic crisis caused by US oil price manipulation followed by sanctions against the country. In January, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela after running for re-election of Maduro in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaidó and asked Maduro to resign.Maduro accused the United States of trying to organize a coup to install Guaidó as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and several other countries expressed their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.