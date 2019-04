© Carroll County Times/Getty Images



Mueller may have had his day, but the specter of Russian meddling still hangs over Washington. A bill newly introduced in the Senate promises to slap harsh sanctions on Russia should future election interference be discovered.Introduced on Wednesday by Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida),If the DNI were to find such interference, it wouldThe bill's text, seen by Reuters, appears to be a carbon copy of a bill introduced by Van Hollen and Rubio in January 2018. That iteration of the DETER Act never made it past introduction, and has languished in Congressional limbo ever since.While the bill pays lip service to targeting election interference from "China, Iran, North Korea, and other foreign governments of concern," its main focus is undoubtedly Russia.Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Vnesheconombank, Bank of Moscow and Rosselkhozbank.the act requires "two or more" of Russian energy firms Gazprom, Rosneft, and Lukoil to be sanctioned if interference is discovered.reporting to the DNI.Although the oft-repeated line is that "17 US intelligence agencies" found evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election,The DNI's report , published in January 2017, was neverthelessAfter last year's midterm elections, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats issued a report concluding that "Russia, and other foreign countries, including China and Iran, conducted influence activities and messaging campaigns," but were unsuccessful in influencing the vote. Coats' report did not provide details of these "messaging campaigns."Sanctions are a favorite tool in the US diplomatic arsenal, but their effectiveness has been questioned. Russia has one of the world's lowest debt to GDP ratios (somewhere around 13 percent), and has for years been selling off US bonds and stockpiling gold. In his state of the nation speech in February, Putin declared that Russia now has enough cash in its reserves to cover all of its external debt.