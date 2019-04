© AFP / Kangwon Ilbo

Thousands of firefighters and military personnel in South Korea are engaged in a major operation to contain wildfires which have so far killed at least one person, injured 11 and forced the evacuation of over 4,000 residents.broke out in Gangwon Province near Sokcho and Gangneung in the mountainous north-eastern region, close to the North Korean border. It has already been declared a national disaster.an official from South Korea's fire agency said as cited by the Korea Herald It was subsequently fanned by strong winds.Apocalyptic imagery has been shared widely on social media since the fire began.The wildfires are already estimated to have burned more than 525 hectares (1,297 acres) of land and up to 200 buildings had already been consumed by the flames by early Friday.Four billion won ($3.52 million) will be issued to help fund the cleanup and containment operations, along with an additional 250 million won in disaster relief funds for evacuees.