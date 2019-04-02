There has been a spate of interest in the blogosphere recently in the matter of protein evolution, and in particular the proposition that new protein function can evolve. The original version of this essay followed a review of this subject by Long et al. Briefly, the various mechanisms discussed in the review include exon shuffling, gene duplication, retroposition, recruitment of mobile element sequences, lateral gene transfer, gene fusion, and de novo origination. Of all of these, the mechanism that received the least attention was the last - the de novo appearance of new protein-coding genes basically "from scratch". A few examples are mentioned (such as antifreeze proteins, or AFGPs), and long-time followers of ev/cre discussions will recognize the players. However, what I would argue is the most impressive of such examples is not mentioned by Long et al.

Here, I will describe an example of de novo appearance of a new protein-coding gene that should open one's eyes as to the reach of evolutionary processes. To get readers to actually read on - what we will learn of is a protein that is not merely a "simple" binding protein, or one with some novel physicochemical properties (like the AFGPs), but rather a gated ion channel. Specifically, a multimeric complex that: 1. permits passage of ions through membranes; 2. and binds a "trigger" that causes the gate to open (from what is otherwise a "closed" state). Recalling that Behe, in Darwin's Black Box, explicitly calls gated ion channels IC systems, what the following amounts to is an example of the de novo appearance of a multifunctional, IC system.

It is exceedingly unlikely that T-urf13 arose de novo by unguided mutations. This, in itself, is a prima facie reason to consider alternative explanations. The T-urf13 evolutionary claim is a "just so story," and no demonstration is offered for "textbook" evolutionary mechanisms accounting for its origins. T-urf13 in fact turns out to be a deleterious feature, rather than one that is beneficial to the organism, possibly consistent with Behe's thesis in Darwin Devolves. URF13 is a mitochondrial protein regulated by a nuclear gene, suggesting a scheme where T-urf13 did not arise from scratch, but arose instead from a devolutionary process which broke the regulatory mechanism of some normal useful protein.

The Background

T-urf13 is Unlikely to Have Arisen De Novo by Chance

The bottom line - T-urf13 consists of at least three "CCCs". Running some numbers, we can guesstimate that T-urf13 would need about 10^60 events of some sort in order to occur.

T-urf13 forms heteromeric complexes in the membrane. This means that different subunits bind at least two other subunits. This means that each subunit must have at least two different protein binding sites. That's at least two "CCC's"... One more thing - the ion channel is gated. It binds a polyketide toxin, and the consequence is an opening of the channel. This is a third binding site. This is not another protein binding site, and I rather suppose that Behe would argue that this isn't relevant to the Edge of Evolution. But the notion of a "CCC" derives from consideration of changes in a transporter (PfCRT) that alter the interaction with chloroquine; toxin binding by T-urf13 is quite analogous to the interaction between PfCRT and chloroquine. Thus, this third function of T-urf13 is akin to yet another "CCC".

The take-home message of all this is: portions of the maize mitochondrial genome that do not normally encode any protein were shuffled, extensively, so as to cobble together an expressed gene that encodes, not just any old polypeptide, but a multimeric gated ion channel. In other words, an irreducibly complex structure arose in one fell swoop, using DNA sequences that do not encode proteins. Basically, this is a case of IC from scratch.

A "Just So" Story for the Origins of T-urf13

Turf 13 is a chimeric region gene which is a recombination product of 5' region of the atp 6 gene and 3' region of the 265 ribosomal gene (rrn 26). Its transcription is presumably under the control of the atp 6 promoter (Stamper et al., 1987). It is located in 3547-nucleotide mt DNA sequence that contains two open reading frames, one coding for urf 13 and the other for orf 221, which codes for a 25 kd polypeptide consisting of 221 amino acids and is 77 nucleotides downstream of urf 13 (Levings, 1990). The orf 221 encodes a membrane bound protein that has been identified as ATP4 (Heazlewood et al., 2003).

T-urf13 Is a Deleterious Feature

The plethora of evidence that mitochondrial activity plays an important role in plant reproduction provides strong support for the loss-of-function hypothesis for the mechanism of CMS. The facility with which pollen production is impaired by disturbance to mitochondrial metabolism seems to render the search for other types of mechanism superfluous.

Cui et al. (1996) were first to propose a working hypothesis for the role of Rf2 as nuclear restorer in CMS-T in maize, and proposed that Rf2 restored fertility by amelioration of mitochondrial lesions associated with the expression of Turf 13 gene. Two routes carry out such amelioration. One is the metabolic route, whereby energy produced by oxidation of fatty acids by ALDH compensates for the possible energy deficit in tapetal cells. Alternatively, ALDH acts by detoxifying acetaldehyde. The interaction route involves interaction of ALDH with Urf-13 with a consequent reduction in its deleterious effects. The lack of mitochondrial ALDH activity, in fact, causes complete male sterility in T cytoplasm (Liu et al., 2001). [Emphasis added.]

Origins of T-urf13 Likely Involves Loss-of-Function

Summary

The great improbability of a de novo "from scratch" creation of T-urf13 is itself an argument against such a hypothesis.

Random mutations will break or blunt molecular functions far more frequently than they will create new ones.

T-urf13 is under nuclear regulation, consistent with it having previously been involved in other processes.

It is not prohibitively improbable and it doesn't invoke a wildly unlikely series of mutations that could never arise in small populations like this sub-strain of corn. It doesn't invoke a wildly unlikely evolutionary scheme to do something that in the end doesn't even help the organism. It takes into account the fact that random mutations tend to break or blunt molecular functions much more frequently than building new ones. It explains why T-urf13 is regulated by a nuclear gene.

Literature Cited

Behe, M.J. (2019) Darwin Devolves: The New Science About DNA That Challenges Evolution. HarperOne.

Behe, M.J. (2007) The Edge of Evolution: The Search for the Limits of Darwinism. The Free Press.

Budar, F. and Berthome, R. (2007) Cytoplasmic Male Sterilities and Mitochondrial Gene Mutations in Plants. In book Annual Plant Reviews Volume 31: Plant Mitochondria.

Chandler, V.L. and Brendel, V. (2002) The Maize Genome Sequencing Project. Plant Physiology130:1594-1597.

Cui, X., Wise, R.P., and Schnable, P.S. (1996) The rf2 Nuclear Restorer Gene of Male-Sterile T-Cytoplasm Maize. Science 272:1334-1336.

Dawkins, R. (1996) Climbing Mount Improbable. Penguin.

Dewey, R.E. and Levings, C.S. (1986) Novel recombinations in the maize mitochondrial genome produce a unique transcriptional unit in the Texas male-sterile cytoplasm. Cell 44(3):439-449.

Dewey, R.E., Timothy, D.H., Levings, C.S. (1987) A mitochondrial protein associated with cytoplasmic male sterility in the T cytoplasm of maize. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences U.S.A.84(15):5374-5378.

Fauron, C.M.-R., Havlik, M., and Brettell, R.I.S. (1990) The mitochondrial genome organization of a maize fertile cmsT revertant line is generated through recombination between two sets of repeats. Genetics 124, 423-428.

Frank, K. and Manfred, J. (2008) Sippl High Performance Signal Peptide Prediction Based on Sequence Alignment Techniques. Bioinformatics 24:2172-2176.

Gore, M.A. et al. A First-Generation Haplotype Map of Maize. Science 326(5956):1115-1117.

Hack, E., Lin, C., Yang, H. and Horner, H.T. (1991) T-URF 13 Protein from Mitochondria of Texas Male-Sterile Maize (Zea mays L.). Plant Physiology 95(3):861-870.

Hanson, M.R. (1991) Plant mitochondrial mutations and male sterility. Annual Review of Genetics25:461-86.

Keefe, A.D. and Szostak, J.W. (2001) Functional proteins from a random-sequence library. Nature410:715-718.

Levings, C.S. (1990) The Texas cytoplasm of maize: Cytoplasmic male sterility and disease susceptibility. Science 250:942-947.

Levings, C.S. (1993) Thoughts on Cytoplasmic Male Sterility in cms-T Maize. The Plant Cell 5:1285-1290.

Long, M., Betran, E., Thornton, K. and Wang, W. (2003) The origin of new genes: glimpses from the young and old. Nature Reviews Genetics 4:865-875.

Meyer, S.C. (2013) Darwin's Doubt: The Explosive Origin of Animal Life and the Case for Intelligent Design. HarperOne.

Pring, D.R., Gengenbach, B.G., and Wise, R.P. (1988). Recombination is associated with polymorphism of the mitochondrial genomes of maize and sorghum. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B319:187-198.

Rottmann, W.H., Brears, T., Hodge, T.P., and Lonsdale, D.M. (1987). A mitochondrial gene is lost via homologous recombination during reversion of CMS T maize to fertility. EMBO Journal 6:1541-1546.

Schnable, P.S. et al. (2009) The B73 maize genome: complexity, diversity, and dynamics. Science326(5956):1112-1115.

Soderlund et al. (2009) Sequencing, Mapping, and Analysis of 27,455 Maize Full-Length cDNAs. PLoS Genetics 5(11):e1000740.

Sofi, P.A., Rather, A.G. and Wani, S.A. (2007) Genetic and molecular basis of cytoplasmic male sterility in maize. Communications in Biometry and Crop Science 2(1):49-60.

Turgeon, B.G. and Baker, S.E. (2007) Genetic and genomic dissection of the Cochliobolus heterostrophus Tox1 locus controlling biosynthesis of the polyketide virulence factor T-toxin. Advances in Genetics 57:219-261.

Vielle-Calzada et al. (2009) The Palomero genome suggests metal effects on domestication. Science 326(5956):1078.

White, N.J. (2004) Antimalarial drug resistance. The Journal of Clinical Investigation 113(8):1084-1092.

Wise, R.P., Pring, D.R., and Gengenbach, B.G. (1987). Mutation to male fertility and toxin insensitivity in Texas (T)-cytoplasm maize is associated with a frameshift in a mitochondrial open reading frame. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences U.S.A. 84:2858-2862.