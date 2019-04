© Zero Hedge



"The next thing that's going to happen is the ... different intelligence entities are going to say, 'You know what, Chairman Schiff, if you don't believe the information we provide to you ... if you have the president of the United States, not just indicted but in jail and you continue to leak like a screen door on a submarine, we're going to quit giving you information. That's when Pelosi will replace Adam Schiff with someone like [Connecticut Rep.] Jim Himes, who is someone who is a smarter and a lot more reasonable."

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy predicted Sunday that the U.S. intelligence community might stop providing information to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff because he leaks "like a screen door on a submarine.""Never seen that before," said Gowdy, who served on the intelligence panel before leaving Congress in January.Gowdy said of Schiff.Gowdy suggested House Speakeras chairman of the committee. He also said theGowdy said:In May 2017, he said he had seen "more than circumstantial evidence" of collusion.Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to have seen different evidence. In a report delivered to the Justice Department on March 22,Schiff has long been accused of leaking information to the media regarding the Russia probe. Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Democrat of leaking an inaccurate story about him in December 2017. During Trump Jr.'s private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, CNN broke a story that Trump Jr. had received an email Sept. 4, 2016, that included a link to WikiLeaks materials.The story was a bombshell at the time because it suggested Trump Jr. received WikiLeaks documents before they were released to the public. But CNN's sources turned out to be wrong. The email was actually dated Sept. 14, 2016, a day after the information was published.