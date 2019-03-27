schiff and trump
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should step down as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy said Schiff used his high-profile role as leader of the committee to push a false narrative about President Trump and insinuate to the American public that Trump colluded with Russia.

"I am calling on him to leave the committee as chairman," McCarthy said during an interview on Fox News Monday. "He should apologize to the American public, and he should step back from being chair of the intel committee."

McCarthy tweeted out a video of him calling on Schiff to resign, writing: "After two years of manufactured outrage on this issue, it's time we move on for the good of the nation. It's also time for @RepAdamSchiff to apologize for deceiving the American people. He has proven himself unfit to chair the House Intelligence Committee."

Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of Robert Mueller's investigation Sunday that said Trump's campaign did not collude or conspire with Russia.

Since the news broke Sunday, Democrats have demanded that the full report be released, while Trump has called the summary a "complete and total exoneration."

Schiff, who has repeatedly asserted there is evidence of Trump colluding with the Russians in the cable news circuit, cast doubt on Barr's letter, harped on how Mueller was unable to "exonerate" Trump from the specter of obstruction of justice, and called for the release of Mueller's full report.