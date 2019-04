© 1 Former DHS chief Jeh Johnson, Shawn Thew/EPA



"There are ways to do this, and you make your case to Congress for why there is a crisis and there is a crisis on our southern border right now and you do it through a conventional reprogramming and you get the resources you need to address the crisis," he said. "There are answers to this problem, and if we can strip away the politics and the emotion, they can be obtained."

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Saturday that America has a "crisis" at the southern border , and that the number of apprehensions exceed anything he encountered during his time serving under former President Barack Obama.he said on Cavuto LIVE. "According to the commissioner of [Customs and Border Protection],he said.Johnson's remarks come after President Trump this week accused Mexico of doing nothing to stop the illegal immigration flow to the U.S. and threatened to close to southern border next week.The Obama-era DHS secretary was referring to comments byThat figure includes more than 7,000 unaccompanied children.according to CBP data. The influx has prompted new challenges for Border Patrol agents.Trump declared a national emergency last month after Congress refused to accede to his demand of more than $5 billion in funding for a wall on the border.Democrats, and some Republicans, have opposed that declaration -- which frees up an additional $3.6 billion in funding that can be used on a wall. A bill rebuking that move passed both the House and the Senate, but was vetoed by Trump. An effort to override that veto failed on Tuesday in the House.It did not immediately say why.Johnson said that he believed there was a bipartisan way to resolve the deadlock between the White House and Congress, and there was a chance for some common ground but Trump shouldn't try to circumvent Congress.