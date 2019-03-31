© Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini



US President Donald Trump has ordered to cut all aid programs for the so-called Northern Triangle nations over the migrant inflow into the US. Washington is often criticized for worsening the conditions that force people to flee.a State Department spokesperson told the media.she added.Earlier, Trump himself told journalists that heHe also accused the Central American countries of not doing "a thing for us." The president also turned to Twitter to lambaste the three nations, along with Mexico, over their failure to stop illegal immigration into the US.He then also threatened to close the US' southern border or at least a "large section of the border" next week while slamming the Democrats for what he called "the weakest immigration laws anywhere."The move seems to be a sudden about-face as, justOn Wednesday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who ordered his department to act on the president's direction, told the House that Trump instructed him and Nielsen to "develop a set of programs that reward effective outcomes, that reward good leadership, that get us to a place where we actually achieve the outcomes."Meanwhile, the president's move has already seen some resistance from lawmakers. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), a top Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, denounced Trump's order as a "reckless announcement" and called on both Democrats and Republicans to reject it, while arguing that American aid "advances our strategic interests and funds initiatives that protect American citizens."While Trump blames the Northern Triangle nations for failing to stop illegal migration to the US, it was Washington that greatly contributed to the causes of the modern political and economic crises that drives people out of the three Latin American countries.For about a century, the US ruthlessly interfered in the internal affairs of these countries while pursuing its own interests. Back in 1954, thewho sought a land reform that would favor the local population at the expense of American companies, which had their financial interests in the Latin American country.In the following years, the US consistently supported the Guatemalan military in spite of being well aware of its human rights abuses.which saw the Salvadorian military shooting their opponents as well as civilians en masse. However, theContinuous American interventions have destabilized the region and let organized crime thrive in the vacuum of power.Now, stricken by poverty, crime and corruption of the US-backed governments, the Northern Triangle nations have become a major source of the immigrants seeking to move to the US.Cutting the funds to the programs aimed at stemming migration could possibly make the situation even worse. Most recently, the Mexican Interiorand is preparing to move towards the US through Mexican territory. A smaller caravan consisting of some 2,500 migrants is already on its way heading north.