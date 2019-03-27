Britain's Long History of Russophobia

British Russophobia Peaks

Elite British Consensus

".....note for devotees of Darkest Hour and Dunkirk: Britain was never "alone" and could not have triumphed [in the Second World War against Hitler] had it been so. Even in its darkest hour Britain could call on its then vast empire and, within 18 months, on the Americans, too."

"Putin's Russia is behaving like the fascist regimes of the 1930s, backed by sophisticated raids from online troll factories. Citizens - and ominously younger voters in some European countries - are more and more willing to tolerate the subversion of democratic norms and express support for authoritarian alternatives.



Oleg Kalugin, former major general of the Committee for State Security (the KGB), has described sowing dissent as "the heart and soul" of the Putin state: not intelligence collection, but subversion - active measures to weaken the west, to drive wedges in the western community alliances of all sorts, particularly Nato, to sow discord among allies, to weaken the United States in the eyes of the people of Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and thus to prepare ground in case the war really occurs. To make America more vulnerable to the anger and distrust of other peoples."

"In Brexit-voting Weymouth, Captain Malcolm Shakesby of Ukip is unruffled by Putin or European populism. He inhabits the cartoon world of British exceptionalism, and his main concern today is Mrs May's "sellout" of the referendum result."

"The modern Russian economy is a form of gangster capitalism largely unencumbered by legal or political restraint. No one in the Kremlin pretends any longer that Russia's role on the international stage is to spread an idealistic doctrine of liberation and shared wealth.



When it intervenes in places such as Syria, there is no pretence of leading that country toward a great socialist enlightenment. Even the pretext of fighting Isil has grown impossibly thin. All illusions are stripped away and the fight is reduced to one brutal imperative: Assad is Putin's man and his regime will be defended to the end in order to secure the Russian interest. But what is that interest? Simply to assert Russia's power in the world - which is to say, the question is its own answer."

".....we now seem to have the original threat from a rogue rampaging Russia back on the scene, too. A Russia determined to reinstate its claim to be a superpower, but this time without even the moral scruples of an ideological mission: the country that had once joined the respectable association of modern industrialised nations to make it the G8, rather than the G7, prefers to be an outlaw."

Intolerance of Dissent Construed as a "Threat from Russia"

In this heavy atmosphere anyone in Britain who disagrees risks being branded either a traitor or a fool.

"Today, Britain goes to the polls. And frankly, I'm shocked that no one has stood up and said, unambiguously, how profoundly dangerous it would be for the nation if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister. So let me be clear, the leader of the Labour Party is an old-fashioned international socialist who has forged links with those quite ready to use terror when they haven't got their way: the IRA, Hizbollah, Hamas. As a result he is completely unfit to govern and Britain would be less safe with him in No 10.



I can give an indication of just how serious this is: if Jeremy Corbyn was applying to join any of this country's security services - MI5, GCHQ or the service I used to run, MI6 - he would not be cleared to do so. He would be rejected by the vetting process. Far from being able to get into MI5, in the past MI5 would actively have investigated him. And yet this is the man who seeks the very highest office, who hopes in just 24 hours time to run our security services.



Young people in Britain have been terribly affected by recent terror attacks. It is only natural that they should be desperately worried about security problems, and to me it is just such a great shame that they don't understand the political antecedents of the Labour leader. It is these young people, in particular, I am keen to address. I want to explain just what Corbyn's whole movement has meant.



During the Cold War the groups he associated with hung out in Algeria, and moved between East Germany and North Korea. It is hard, today, to understand the significance of that. When I talk to students about the Cold War, they assume I am just talking about history. But it has a direct bearing on our security today. Only a walk along the armistice line between North and South Korea, with its astonishing military build up, might give some idea of what was at stake.



......Jeremy Corbyn represents a clear and present danger to the country."

Russophobia Undermining British Democracy

Anyone who does not has no future in British journalism.

Amid Growing Influence of Intelligence

Russophobia Infects the Legal System

not subject to independent scrutiny.

That there can be no rule of law without due process

Discrimination in Britain Against Russians

"......that leads me onto the thing which really struck me about this document [The House of Commons committee report - AM]. This was a statement about the British law firm Linklaters, which managed the flotation of EN+. Shortly before this, the report says 'Both the EN+ IPO [Initial Public Offering] and the sale of Russian debt in London appear to have been carried out in accordance with the relevant rules and regulatory systems, and there is no obvious evidence of impropriety in a legal sense.'Yet, it then goes on to say the following:



"We asked Linklaters to appear before the committee to explain their involvement in the flotation of EN+ ... They refused. We regret their unwillingness to engage with our inquiry and must leave others to judge whether their work at 'the forefront of financial, corporate and commercial developments in Russia has left them so entwined in the corruption of the Kremlin and its supporters that they are no longer able to meet the standards expected of a UK-regulated law firm."



This is quite outrageous, and also cowardly. The committee in effect accuses Linklaters of corruption, while avoiding complaints of libel by use of the weasel words 'we leave to others to judge' - a way of making an accusation while claiming that one hasn't. What's so outrageous about the statement is that comes straight after a confession that the EN+ flotation was completely above board. Linklaters didn't do anything wrong, and the House of Commons committee knows it. Nevertheless, it sees fit to suggest that the company is 'no longer able to meet the standards expected of a UK-regulated law firm.'



The implication here is that any company which has extensive dealings with Russian enterprises is 'entwined in the corruption of the Kremlin'and so unfit to do business. I cannot interpret this as anything other than an attempt by the committee to threaten British companies and intimidate them into dropping their lawful activities. I consider this disgraceful.



The committee's attitude can be seen again towards the end of the report, when it writes that 'instead of participating in the rules-based system, President Putin's regime uses asymmetric methods to achieve its goals, and others - so-called useful idiots - magnify that effect by supporting its propaganda. So, there you have it. People who do with business with Russia are to be publicly shamed as unworthy of the standards expected of the British people, while those who would dare to point this sort of thing out are to be denounced as 'useful idiots'. Having any dealings with Russia makes one a Kremlin stooge."

"In this conflict, it's no help to think of oligarchs as businessmen. They are closer to the privileged servants of a warlord or mafia boss. Their wealth is held at Putin's discretion. If they are told to buy influence in the Balkans or fund an alt-news website, they obey. Companies that raise funds on the London markets or oligarchs who move into Kensington mansions may look like autonomous organisations and individuals but, as Garry Kasparov told the committee: "They are agents of a rogue Russian regime, not businessmen. They are complicit in Putin's countless crimes. Their companies are not international corporations, but the means to launder money and spread corruption and influence."

"....the high profile of London's high-rolling Russians belies the relatively small role that their money plays in the wider economy. Foreigners hold roughly £10 trillion of British assets. Russia's share of that is just 0.25%, a smaller proportion than that of Finland and South Korea.



Parts of west London have acquired many new Russian residents, and shops to serve them (including an outfitter of armoured luxury cars). Yet even in "prime" London - that is, the top 5-10% of the market - buyers from eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union account for only 5% of sales, according to data from Savills, a property firm. Outside the capital's swankiest districts, Russians' influence is minuscule. The departure of oligarchs might affect prices on some streets in Kensington, but not beyond.



The same is true of Britain's private schools. Some have done well out of Russian parents. But of the 53,678 foreign pupils who attend schools that belong to the Independent Schools Council, only 2,806 are Russian. China, by contrast, sends 9,008 pupils from its mainland, and a further 5,188 from Hong Kong.



Looking at these figures it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that it is the mere presence of Russians, not their number or their wealth or the illicit way in which some of them supposedly came by their money, which for the British establishment is the problem."

Against Russian Media

© RT

has never been fully explained.

"Racial stereotyping is always something to complain about. It is dehumanising, intolerant and ugly. It is racist and profoundly offensive of its target. This is so whenever it is used to mock or label any ethnicity or national or cultural group. Russians are not an exception.



A society that indulges in it, and which tolerates those who do, forfeits its claim to anti-racism and interracial tolerance. The fact that it is treating just one ethnic group - Russians - in this way, denying them the moral and legal protection which it accords others, in no way diminishes its racism and intolerance. It emphasises it."

Britain Becoming Marginalised

"The UK will use a series of international summits this year to call for a comprehensive strategy to combat Russian disinformation and urge a rethink over traditional diplomatic dialogue with Moscow, following the Kremlin's aggressive campaign of denials over the use of chemical weapons in the UK and Syria.



British diplomats plan to use four major summits this year - the G7, the G20, Nato and the European Union - to try to deepen the alliance against Russia hastily built by the Foreign Office after the poisoning of the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in March.



"The foreign secretary regards Russia's response to Douma and Salisbury as a turning point and thinks there is international support to do more," a Whitehall official said. "The areas the UK are most likely to pursue are countering Russian disinformation and finding a mechanism to enforce accountability for the use of chemical weapons."



Former Foreign Office officials admit that an institutional reluctance to call out Russia once permeated British diplomatic thinking, but say that after the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, that attitude is evaporating.....



Ministers want to pursue a broad Russian containment strategy at the coming summits covering cybersecurity, Nato's military posture, sanctions against Vladimir Putin's oligarchs and a more comprehensive approach to Russian disinformation."

Poisoning the International Atmosphere

Russia is arguably a more powerful nation than Britain.

Britain and Russia-gate

"Early last August, an envelope with extraordinary handling restrictions arrived at the White House. Sent by courier from the CIA, it carried "eyes only" instructions that its contents be shown to just four people: President Barack Obama and three senior aides.



Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.



But it went further. The intelligence captured Putin's specific instructions on the operation's audacious objectives - defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump.....



The CIA breakthrough came at a stage of the presidential campaign when Trump had secured the GOP nomination but was still regarded as a distant long shot. Clinton held comfortable leads in major polls, and Obama expected that he would be transferring power to someone who had served in his Cabinet.



The intelligence on Putin was extraordinary on multiple levels, including as a feat of espionage.



For spy agencies, gaining insights into the intentions of foreign leaders is among the highest priorities. But Putin is a remarkably elusive target. A former KGB officer, he takes extreme precautions to guard against surveillance, rarely communicating by phone or computer, always running sensitive state business from deep within the confines of the Kremlin."

Campaigning against Russia

The Price of an Obsession

If the British realise that the world is no longer listening to them then they might start to understand the extent of their own problem.

Alexander Mercouris is a political commentator and editor of The Duran.