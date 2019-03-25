© AFP / NTB SCANPIX / Svein Ove Ekornesvaag



A luxury cruise ship that was left floating due to engine failure and nearly crashed into the rocks in rough waters has safely arrived in the port of Molde on the west coast of Norway, with over 900 people on board.The Viking Sky was towed to safety by two tugboats, with one sailing in front of the vessel and the other behind it.At one point, it approached land at a distance of just 100 meters, with passengers posting dramatic photos. But the crew was eventually able to start one of the engines and avoided crashing."If they had run aground we would have faced a major disaster," Hans Vik, the head of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for southern Norway, told TV2.Rescue services airlifted 479 passengers onto a helicopter before the weather improved and the Viking Sky could be towed.People on board shared 'Titanic'-style videos and photos with panels falling from the ceiling and furniture, including tables, chairs, and even a piano, sliding back and forth."We were having lunch when it began to shake. Window panes were broken and water came in. It was just chaos," an American passenger said in an interview with NRK."The last few hours on board the ship were some of the most terrifying [moments] we have ever experienced," another passenger added.