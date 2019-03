© Shutterstock



Can two versions of reality exist at the same time? Physicists say they can - at the quantum level, that is.Researchers recently conducted experiments to answer a decades-old theoretical physics question about dueling realities. This tricky thought experiment proposed thatTheir results, published Feb. 13 in the preprint journal arXiv , confirmed that"You can verify both of them," study co-author Martin Ringbauer, a postdoctoral researcher with the Department of Experimental Physics at the University of Innsbrück in Austria, told Live Science.This perplexing idea was the brainchild of Eugene Wigner, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1963. In 1961, Wigner had introducedIt begins with a photon - a particle of light . When an observer in an isolated laboratory measures the photon, they find that the particle's polarization - the axis on which it spins - is either vertical or horizontal.However, before the photon is measured, the photon displays both polarizations at once, as dictated by the laws of quantum mechanics;Once the person in the lab measures the photon, the particle assumes a fixed polarization. But for someone outside that closed laboratory who doesn't know the result of the measurements, the unmeasured photon is still in a state of superposition.That outsider's observation - their reality - therefore diverges from the reality of the person in the lab who measured the photon. Yet, neither of those conflicting observations is thought to be wrong, according to quantum mechanics For decades, Wigner's mind-bending proposal was just an interesting thought experiment. But in recent years, important advances in physics finally enabled experts to put Wigner's proposal to the test, Ringbauer said. "Theoretical advances were needed to formulate the problem in a way that is testable. Then, the experimental side needed developments on the control of quantum systems to implement something like that," he explained.Ringbauer and his colleagues tested Wigner's original idea with an even more rigorous experiment which doubled the scenario.(The photons in the setup were real. Four "people" in the scenario - "Alice," "Bob" and a "friend" of each - were not real, but instead represented observers of the experiment).The two friends of Alice and Bob, who were located "inside" each of the labs, each measured one photon in an entangled pair. This broke the entanglement and collapsed the superposition, meaning thatAlice and Bob, who were "outside" the closed laboratories, were thenThey could measure their friends' results that were stored in quantum memory, and thereby arrive at the same conclusions about the polarized photons But they could also conduct their own experiment between the entangled photons. In this experiment, known asif the photons act as waves and still exist in a superposition of states, then Alice and Bob would see a characteristic pattern of light and dark fringes, where the peaks and valleys of the light waves add up or cancel each other out.Wigner had previously proposed that this would reveal that the photons were still in an entangled state.The authors of the new study found that even in their doubled scenario, the results described by Wigner held. Quantum mechanics describes how the world works at a scale so small that the normal rules of physics no longer apply; over many decades, experts who study the field have offered numerous interpretations of what that means, Ringbauer said.Ringbauer said."The stories we tell about quantum mechanics have to adapt to that," he said.