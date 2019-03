© Menahem Kahana / AFP



Incendiary Knesset member and notorious Natalie Portman-hater Oren Hazan has released a "satirical" campaign ad where he shoots and kills Arab lawmaker Jamal Zahalka, who has since filed a report on the ad police.In Israel's competitive election campaigns, which have included ads of, several prominent politicians giving the audience the middle-finger and an outlandish mock-commercial for ' Fascism -scented' perfume, candidates hoping to capture the voters' attention have to really go all out.If anyone is up to the challenge, it's Oren Hazan of PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, whose over-the-top rhetoric and antics have earned him the public's attention, for better or worse, on several occasions... usually for the worse.Nonetheless, he has perhaps outdone even himself this time, releasing a campaign ad with his head superimposed over Eli Wallach's in a famous scene from the classic American Western film The Good the Bad and The Ugly. In the scene, Wallach's character guns down a would-be assailant from inside a bathtub, in Hazan's version the murdered man's head has been swapped with Zahalka's.The video was met with a torrent of negative feedback calling him a "degenerate" and mocking his election chances.Zahalka himself, on the other hand, took the bizarre threat a bit more seriously, and has reportedly filed a complaint with the police.