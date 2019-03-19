© Pixabay

Flying some 15 miles west over central Las Vegas over the weekend,The curious event was described to an air traffic controller by the pilot of an Agusta A109 chopper owned by Colorado-based company Air Methods, The Drive reported. The eyebrow-raising conversation unfolded on Sunday at roughly 9 p.m. local time."Just to advise. It looks like I have some sort of object over the southern hills area. It looks to be about 7,000 feet. It could be a balloon or something along those lines," the pilot informs the controller. "It's unlit, so... just advise."Seconds later, the pilot is told that nothing is showing up on the controller's radar, but that the lack of confirmation doesn't necessarily mean that something isn't out and about trying to spook the concerned flyer.And with that, the air traffic official was amazed. "Oh, that's awesome," was his response.But what was the cause of the mysterious object? Was it a pesky weather balloon trying to make the 10 p.m. news slot? E.T. horribly failing to phone home?While we may never truly know, it's safe to say this particular gem will be added to the ever-growing list of recorded conversations between air traffic controllers and pilots regarding UFOs.In related UFO news, an unusual cloud sparked conspiracy theories galore on Sunday after it popped up over the United Arab Emirates in the skies above al-Ain.However, while many were quick to spin conspiracy theories, the phenomenon was later explained as being the result of a fallstreak hole, which is a a large circular gap that forms in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds when unfrozen, supercool droplets mix with ice crystals created by passing airplanes.