The New Right Party led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked launched a new campaign Sunday ahead of the upcoming election, vowing to defeat both the Hamas terror group and the High Court of Justice."My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear:Bennett said at a press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolov. In his remarks, Bennett referenced the Sunday morning terror shootings at a pair of junctions in the northern West Bank, in which an Israeli man was killed and two others were wounded."Specifically on days like today when it's as difficult as ever to admit it, I will: when soldiers see a terrorist they think five times before they open fire on him because they fear they will be tried in court," the New Right leader charged.The education minister and New Right co-leader asserted,Bennett then connected the West Bank attack to Israel's efforts against Hamas in Gaza.he said.The campaign slogan - "Shaked will defeat the High Court of Justice, Bennett will defeat Hamas" - also suggested that the outgoing justice minister, who hopes to retain the position after the upcoming elections, will be chiefly responsible with limiting the High Court's say on matters of security.Bennett said that the IDF has stopped issuing demolition orders in such instances because it knows that the High Court will overrule them."We repeat slogans such as 'we will bring the terrorists to justice' but time and again, nothing happens to them. The terrorists are not afraid," Shaked said.Recent opinion polls have predicted the New Right party will receive 6-7 seats in the April 9 election.