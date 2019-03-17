© Agence France-Presse /Ilyas Akengin



Turkey and Russia are in the process of reopening an imperative highway that links the cities of Aleppo, Syria and Gaziantep, Turkey.According to a government source that spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Russian and Turkish armed forces are working to restore access to the Aleppo-Gaziantep Highway as the situation along the border begins to calm down.The source said Turkish and Russian armed forces met earlier this week to discuss logistics and map out a plan to install checkpoints from Kilis to Aleppo city.He would add that the Turkish and Russian armed forces also discussed the situation at the Syrian town of Tal Rifa'at, which is currently under joint control of the Syrian military and Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG).Turkey previously threatened to launch an operation to capture Tal Rifa'at from the YPG; however, it appears the Russian government was able to dissuade them by sending their forces to the town.At the same time, opposition activists reported earlier this week that the Turkish Armed Forces have reopened the border crossing north of 'Azaz.The reopening of this border crossing came at the same time the Turkish military reopened the border crossing at Kassab in northern Latakia.The Kassab crossing is one of the only border crossings that are shared between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces.