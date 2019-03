© OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images



An investigation has been launched into the death of a model who was a key witness in the trial of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and his so-called "bunga bunga" sex parties.Moroccan model Iman Fadil, 33, died on 1 March at a hospital in the Italian city of Milan, BBC News reported, citing the Italian media.Fadil claimed to her friends and lawyer that she was poisoned, according to Reuters . Her death was revealed on Friday.the Associated Press reported citing the Italian news agency ANSA. Fadil's medical records contained "several anomalies," Greco told Reuters.Addressing Fadil's death on Saturday, Berlusconi said, according to BBC News: "It's always a pity when a young person dies. I never met this person, never talked to her."What I read of her statements made me think that everything was invented, absurd."The 82-year-old former premier has had a career of extremities, which has seen him lead four governments as the head of the Forza Italia (or Go Italy) party and be dogged by sex and money scandals.Speaking in court at the time, Fadil claimed Berlusconi held raunchy parties at his home. One saw women dressed like nuns stripping and pole dancing, while another featured a woman stripping for the politician while wearing a mask of the soccer player Ronaldinho, Fadil said."They started to dance like the nuns of the film Sister Act, and then they took off their clothes," she claimed, referring to the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.That year, Fadil told prosecutors she was offered money not to speak in court. At the time, she told press she feared for her life for speaking out, the Associated Press reported.