The man who claims he planned the exploding-drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro along with defectors from the Venezuelan military has come forward to tell his story - to CNN, of all people.The would-be drone bomberIn an interview with CNN, heA State Department spokesman declined to comment, saying only "Our policy is to support a peaceful transition in Venezuela."His footage also showed the group practising flying the drones "high enough to not be seen," then diving steeply to hit their target, before dismantling them and sneaking them into Venezuela.The man acknowledged the attack, had the bombs not detonated prematurely when the cellular signal blockers protecting Maduro reactivated, but claimed he was desperate."We have tried every peaceful and democratic way to bring an end to this tyranny that dresses itself as democracy," he told CNN, claiming he had friends who had been jailed and tortured by Maduro's government.Self-appointed president Juan Guaido believes the attack was staged, telling CNN, "I think this was something internal, done by the government. It ends up making them look like victims."Maduro ultimately blamed the "Venezuelan ultra-right in alliance with the Colombian extreme right" for the attack.