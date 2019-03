© Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Ultimate liability

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested that Wells Fargo was "involved" in the caging of migrant children because the bank used to finance private prison companies CoreCivic and Geo Group."Mr. Sloan," the freshman House Democrat and economics major asked Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan."Uh,," Sloan replied."Uh, so in finance - you, you were financing and involved in financing of debt of CoreCivic and Geo Group, correct?" she shot back.To which Sloan replied: "I'm not familiar with the specific assertion that you're making, but we weren't directly involved in that.""OK, so these companies run private detention facilities run by ICE, which is involved in caging children, but I'll move on," AOC retorted.Of note, Wells Fargo was prominently featured in a November 2016 report along with nine other banks for lending CoreCivic and GEO Group $444 million and $450 million respectively during the Obama administration - the same period of time during which a a photo of caged children misattributed to the Trump administration was taken.Wells Fargo and other banks have decided to reevaluate their lending activities to private prisons amid controversy over the Trump administration's immigration policies.AOC then shifted gears,"So hypothetically, i" asked AOC - suggesting that the pipeline is "widely seen to be environmentally unstable."Sloan looked a bit puzzled, replying: "Again the reason we were one of the 17 or 19 banks that financed that is because our team reviewed the environmental impact and we concluded that it was a risk that we were willing to take."The responses to AOC's line of questioning have been entertaining to say the least.