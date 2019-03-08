© Reuters/Ronen Zvulun



At least 30 ultra-Orthodox Jews have been arrested after police cracked down on hundreds of Haredi men blocking the streets of Jerusalem, with some demonstrators insulting the officers by calling them Nazis. ​on Thursday as security forces tried to clear the crowd that blocked traffic and light rail service,Dressed in black hats and long black jackets, members of the Haredi community"The draft is religious persecution," they shouted. "To prison but never to the army!"​Authorities were forced to deploy water cannon and horse-mounted officers to clear the roads of the Holy City, to the taunts from the protesters calling them 'Nazis'.which Jerusalem Faction leaders have defied on numerous occasions, resulting in arrests and clashes with the authorities.