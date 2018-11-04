Ultra-Orthodox Jews
The ultra-Orthodox Jewish community came out to protest in August 2018 following the arrest of a yeshiva student who tried to evade mandatory military service.

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews have clashed with Israeli police in the city of Bnei Brak while protesting against the country's military draft law, which requires most citizens to enlist in mandatory military service. The ultra-Orthodox community has traditionally enjoyed special treatment in that regard, having an option to legally avoid military service in order to devote themselves to religious studies.