tangerines
Tangerine orchards in Changde, Hunan, have suffered three episodes of cold weather and frost since the end of December. Nearly 67 thousand hectares of tangerine orchards were affected. The damage was most severe for the early-season honey mandarin production areas in Shimen, Xiuping, and Mengquan in Hunan.

This is the most severe frost with the widest affected area since the winter of 1976 (-13℃). The cold affected the tangerines, young trees, and even old trees to various degrees.

Data shows that nearly 67 thousand hectares of tangerine orchards in Changde suffered from frost, with the harvest of almost 34 thousand hectares completely lost. The damage is in the tens of millions of dollars.

Source: Changde Bureau of Agriculture