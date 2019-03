© Illustration: Hélène Desplechin/Getty Images

Understand What Connection Is

Learn How to Connect With Others Authentically

Focus on Giving Connection, Not Receiving It

In his book Lost Connections, Johann Hari talks about his decades of work in the fields of trauma and mental health and why he believes that the root of almost everything we suffer through is a severed connection we never figured out how to repair.At one point, Hari talks about an obesity clinic where patients who were overweight to the point of medical crisis were put on a supervised liquid diet in an effort to try to save their lives. The treatment worked, and many of the patients walked out of the clinic hundreds of pounds lighter and with a new lease on life - at first. What happened later was a side effect no doctor predicted. Some of the patients gained back all the weight and then some. Others endured psychotic breaks and one died by suicide.Of course, the implication is not that every single overweight person is suffering some kind of subconscious trauma.It's not the trauma itself that causes the most long-term damage; it is how the trauma wreaks havoc on the psyche and prevents reintegration into a normal, healthy life where other people and unknown situations are seen as benevolent.You've probably heard this before in different ways: The opposite of addiction , is not sobriety, it's connection. The foremost pillar of happiness is a sense of belonging and purpose. Cultures that are more communal are more mentally healthy as a whole. People who are alone often die earlier and get sicker before they do.We are a tribal species. There is no way around this despite what many highly individualistic cultures may want us to believe. No person is an island unto themselves. We are born through connection, and it is through connection to others that we accomplish virtually everything else in life. We do not just prefer healthy relationships; we need them.Connection is so important, but it is so often overlooked and there are few resources available to teach people how to foster real connection in their lives. But there are a few essential ideas that can help.When you're watching a sporting event with your friends, you're experiencing connection. When you gather with your family for dinner or open up and express your authentic feelings to another person or find you have something in common with someone, you're experiencing connection.We've developed a world designed to create more connection than ever before, yet somehow, much of the digital age has severed connection or fostered inauthentic connection - which does not work. You cannot feign oneness. It is not something you intellectualize. It's something you feel.Authenticity is required for connection.In this, we breech connection.In order to connect with others, we have to give them our time and honest feelings and ideas and have shared experiences and openness. We do not connect with others by trying to earn approval, awe, compliments, appreciation, envy, or superiority.Most people believe a connection is something they earn by being "good enough" when it is really something they develop by being willing enough.If healing is a return to wholeness, then healing from trauma is remembering that we can trust others, we can trust ourselves, and we can trust life. It is the reintegration into easiness, calmness, and the willingness to allow life to be as it is rather than trying to control how it's perceived. It is not waiting for others to initiate or sustain that connection. It is our own willingness to try again, be vulnerable again, show up for others, reach out, and make ourselves an active part of our communities and families and friend groups.If our core human need is to connect with others, then the most important part of healing our emotional wounds is allowing ourselves to open up again. It is simply our willingness to show up as we are, and our trust that we will be taken care of. It is our discernment to give our time and energy to those who respect and cherish it back. And, most importantly, it is the knowledge that even if we do have to go through the fires of life - as all of us do - we come out the other end stronger, clearer, and more ready to appreciate what we have.Not unlike the Japanese art of kintsugi , where broken items are repaired and displayed with pride, our connections and reconnections are often strongest where we had to forge them ourselves.