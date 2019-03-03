Modi, the Game Changer

It was the first ever use of Indian air power across the LoC since the 1971 war.

Controlled Aggression and Deterrence

Conflict Below the Threshold

Dr. Sreeram Chaulia is Professor and Dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs in Sonipat, India. His latest book is Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India's Prime Minister.

The sharp escalation of tensions and clashes between India and Pakistan in recent weeks symbolizes a new phase in an old confrontation that dates back to the bitter partition of the two countries in 1947 on religious lines.The two South Asian rivals have fought three wars and one quasi-war over the last seven decades, besides engaging in periodic shorter clashes over their disputed border and sparring in international diplomatic arenas.While it is hard to find any extended spell of normalcy in bilateral relations, the conflict had settled into a low-intensity pattern for years. Short of full-scale wars since 1971,that were trained, financed and let loose by the military dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s.The unconventional threat posed by Pakistan-harboured jihadist terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, which boasted thousands of holy warriors in their ranks ready to strike India and force it to concede Kashmir's accession to Pakistan, posed a conundrum to New Delhi.through the mountainous Himalayan border or radicalize Indian Muslims to carry out deadly attacks on Indian civilians and Indian military personnel.Since these jihadists were 'irregulars' and not official Pakistani security forces,Secondarily, India also attempted to stoke tit-for-tat separatism among Pakistan's alienated Baloch and Pashtun minorities. However, these tactics could not deter daring hits by Pakistani jihadists and their sympathizers on Indian soil, the most glaring of which were the November 2008 Mumbai attacks carried out by Lashkar.The moniker of 'soft state' hung over India as it seemed unable to take the fight inside Pakistan and had to keep on mopping up endless waves of terrorist attacks on its home turf.Then came Narendra Modi, who stormed to power in India's 2014 general elections withUnlike his predecessors, the Indian prime minister wore nationalism on his sleeve and had the propensity to take calculated risks for national security. In September 2016, following a jihadist attack by Lashkar on an Indian military camp in Uri in Indian-administered Kashmir, Modi ordered 25 commandos of the Indian Army to cross over the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-administered Kashmir.Through stealth and surprise, the intruders went three kilometers inside Pakistani territory and destroyed seven terrorist camps, killing approximately 50 jihadists, and then slipped back into India. Pakistan denied that these 'surgical strikes' had any impact and downplayed the whole episode as an Indian 'illusion'. Admitting these strikes would amount to Islamabad acknowledging the presence of jihadists on its soil and also conceding a major military failure.that it had a bold political leadership willing to take the battle into the adversary's zone.While the 2016 surgical strikes did not deter Pakistan-sponsored jihadist extremism against India,while limiting the targets of Indian retaliation to the 'irregular' jihadis and their infrastructure rather than engaging Pakistan's formal military and its installations in frontal combat.Following the worst suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir in Pulwama, which killed 40 Indian troops, and intelligence reports of more imminent jihadist attacks in India,India claimed to have blown to smithereens a major jihadist base in Balakot, which is in Pakistan proper and beyond Pakistani-administered Kashmir, and killed hundreds of terrorists. Once again, Pakistan ridiculed Indian claims of success and put on a brave face that there were no terrorists in Balakot and that Indian aircraft only dropped bombs on uninhabited land.A retired Air Vice Marshal of the IAF, Arjun Subramaniam, argued thatThe IAF had been offering Indian civilian leaders the option of aerial bombing of terrorist launch pads inside Pakistan since the 1990s, butAlthough Pakistan has criticized Modi as a war-monger and a hawk who was trying to ratchet up tensions with it and milk the resulting nationalism in India for winning the upcoming general elections there, these 'surgical strikes 2.0' were inevitable if one understands the evolution of Modi's national security thought and the compulsions he was facing as a result of growing jihadist activities across the LoC.Even if there were no elections on the horizon in India and something on the scale of the Pulwama suicide bombing and other planned attacks were to occur, Modi would have reacted exactly as he did to raise the costs of Pakistan's proxy warfare. In the words of a retired Indian Army General, A.K.Singh,The IAF attacks in Pakistan-controlled Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti led to Pakistan's own retaliatory Air Force raids across the LoC which led to the loss of a Russian-made Indian MiG-21 plane and an American-made Pakistani F-16 jet (Islamabad has not accepted that it lost any aircraft in the dogfights).The international community, especially the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, played a key intermediary role behind the scenes to resolve the row over the captive IAF pilot, suggesting that Modi had also made diplomatic inroads into Pakistan's traditional Islamic support system in the Persian Gulf region. He has courted the friendship and investments of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE and weakened Pakistan's sway in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) group of Muslim-majority countries. He is also using broad sympathy in the UN Security Council to apply diplomatic pressure and isolate Pakistan.India called the surgical strikes 2.0 'non-military pre-emptive action', a phrase that clearly indicates more such countermeasures are on the anvil through land, air or sea if and when there are terrorist attacks or plots being hatched by Pakistan-based jihadists against India.Many in the international community have sided with India's right to defend itself against terrorism, but the world is also anxious to avert full-scale India-Pakistan war. Given India's far bigger and dynamic economy, which can sustain a long war, India's overwhelming conventional military superiority over Pakistan (New Delhi has three to five times larger forces and weapons inventories than Islamabad), and the fact that both countries are assured of mutual destruction if they resort to their nuclear arsenals, this conflict is unlikely to spiral into the worst-case scenario of total war.India is not Israel and never can be that aggressive in countering terrorism because it has ambitions of being accepted internationally as a responsible nation that would one day become a great power. Moreover, India has to contend with the much more formidable challenge that it faces from China on its other border and the tight-knit China-Pakistan 'all-weather alliance'.Whether Modi will succeed in establishing a new 'balance of terror' and ending the jihadist threat once and for all remains to be seen. But the Indian Prime Minister has dragged South Asia into a different paradigm and it may counter-intuitively