The article was originally published on February 24th, but US National Security Adviser shared it on twitter on February 27th, with accusations that no longer mention "Maduro and his cronies," but rather Maduro and "a counsel of terrorists and Cuban minders."
According to the Jerusalem Post article, which itself cites a NYT report, Carvajal revealed powerful ties between the administration of President Nicolás Maduro and the Hezbollah terrorist group, as well as wide-spread corruption and drug activity.
Allegedly, those who were meant to combat drugs were engaged in trafficking them, Carvajal said.
El Aissami was not only a drug kingpin, said Carvajal, but also had connections to Hezbollah, and attempted to arrange Hezbollah terrorists to work with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] through Venezuela.
The claim that Hezbollah has ties with the Maduro government was initially suggested by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo close around 14 days earlier.
On February 24th, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressed his country's support of Maduro's government and slammed any foreign intervention in Venezuela's internal affairs. Thus, it is also possible that accusations of Iranian influence to being circulating the media soon.
Reuters reported, citing opposition Legislator Angel Alvarado and three anonymous government sources who claimed that Nicolas Maduro had removed at least 8 tons of gold from the Venezuelan central bank's vaults between February 20th and 22nd.
This was done while there were no regular security guards present at the bank. According to Alvarado they plan to sell it illegally abroad.
The anonymous sources and Alvarado did not say where the gold would be sold. They said the operation took place while central bank head Calixto Ortega was abroad on a trip.
Separately, on February 27th the containers were also placed on the Simon Bolivar bridge to block it as well. It is a major pedestrian crossing between Colombia and Venezuela. It is also the place where the "humanitarian aid truck" was set on fire allegedly by the Venezuelan military.
The Tienditas bridge, which is blocked for passage all year round was also blocked by shipping containers in January.
Maduro said that Guaido should face justice after he returns to Venezuela because he went against the supreme court's ruling.
Meanwhile, in his address to the UN Human Rights Council Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza suggested that Maduro and Trump should meet and "try to find common ground and explain their differences."
US Vice President Mike Pence discarded the suggestion, saying that the only thing to discuss is the exact "time and date of his [Maduro's] departure.""We're calling for dialogue, dialogue with the United States - why not between Presidents Maduro and Trump? Why shouldn't they meet so that they could try to find common ground and explain their differences?"
"Under the pretext of humanitarian aid, an intervention against Venezuela is intended," he also said.
On Thursday, both the US and Russia submitted their own draft resolutions on the Venezuelan crisis.
The decision to submit the Russian draft resolution was announced by Russian mission to the UN Fyodor Strzhizhovsky.
An anonymous diplomatic source told TASS that the vote on Russia's draft resolution on Venezuela at the UN Security Council is planned for Thursday.
Maduro's vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, is also to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on March 1st. Russia has continued to support Maduro government throughout the crisis and despite continuing false media reports that it is doubting the "regime.""Voting on Russia's draft will be held on Thursday after the vote on the US draft document," the source said.
Comment: Unfortunately, Russia was unable to get its resolution passed by the UN Security Council. On the plus side, neither was the US able to pass its resolution demanding Venezuela immediately hold a new election.
