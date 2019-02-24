© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Earlier this month, Fox News cited two US officials as saying that the Trump administration had finalised the Mideast peace plan, dubbed the "Deal of the Century".Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were"a day or two after election day" on 9 April."Netanyahu and President Trump have agreed to come out with the plan to establish. They've agreed not to present the plan before election day, but a day or two after election day the plan will be presented, and will include the division of Jerusalem", Bennett, who heads the New Right party, said at a cabinet meeting.In order to implement such a peace plan,, Bennett went on to say."[Blue and White no. 2 Yair] Lapid and Gantz will join [the Likud-led government] and establish a 'national peace government'", he said, adding that the only way to stop that is a "strong and authentic New Right".":"It's natural that he is stressed and he's a bit confused. It's obvious that small parties do all sorts of strange things during the election, including saying things that are unfounded".In a statement,"After the elections, Netanyahu will establish a right-wing government under his leadership".The development comes nearly two weeks after Fox News cited unnamed US officials as saying that the administration has finished the peace plan, and Trump has been briefed on its contents.In December, Netanyahu called snap elections for 9 April amid corruption allegations. Following the announcement, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that President Trump's peace plan would not be unveiled in the coming months.The Palestinian Authority rejected an earlier attempt by the United States to single-handedly negotiate a peace deal with Israel in wake of Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US Embassy to the city.