In 2005, while she was San Francisco's district attorney, Harris rebuffed a public-records request by SF Weekly to release personnel files from the Archdiocese of San Francisco. (Her predecessor had planned to make them public after prosecuting criminal priests, but the California Supreme Court stopped those cases when it declared unconstitutional a 2002 law that lifted the criminal statute of limitations.) Similar archives in Boston had exposed the scope of the scandal there. "We're not interested in selling out our victims to look good in the paper," Harris told SF Weekly in a statement - this, even though many of those victims pleaded with her to release the documents.

Columnist Herb Caen all but predicted two days after the election that Brown would wed Kamala Harris, his constant companion throughout the campaign. "Keep an eye on these two," Caen wrote. No mention was made of what Brown would do about Blanche, to whom he was still married. But the day after Christmas, Brown stunned his friends by announcing that he was breaking up with Kamala. Brown invited Blanche to appear with him on stage for his swearing-in and to hold the Bible. A television reporter from KPIX caught up to Blanche, who had kept a low profile throughout the campaign, and asked her what it was like to live with the future mayor.



"Difficult," was her one-word answer.

A trip through the life and career of the California senator as she gears up for a probable presidential run2.Police have gradually expanded the practice's reach, from checking DNA collected against existing samples of convicted criminals to checking them against samples in the databases of genealogy web sites and genetic-testing companies like 23andMe and Ancestry.com.She supported a bill in California that would have allowed prosecutors to seize assets before initiating criminal proceedings - a power now available only at the federal level - if there were a "substantial probability" they would eventually initiate such proceedings. Besides cases involving violent crimes, the legislation allowed seizures in cases involving such crimes as bribery, gambling, and trafficking endangered species. Harris endorsed the bill after then-attorney general Eric Holder sharply limited civil asset forfeiture among federal prosecutors. She argued that the practice gave local and state law-enforcement officials "more tools to target the illicit profits [of transnational criminal groups] and dismantle these dangerous organizations."4. As San Francisco district attorney, Harris created "Back on Track," an anti-recidivism program that she expanded as state attorney general . The program received $750,000 in federal funding and quite a bit of praise from crime-policy experts. But it faced criticism early in its history, when illegal immigrant Alexander Izaguirre, who had pleaded guilty to selling drugs, was selected and graduated, only to later grab a woman's purse and run her down in an SUV, severely injuring her.As the Los Angeles Times put it , "Harris' office had been allowing Izaguirre and other illegal immigrants to stay out of prison by training them for jobs they cannot legally hold." Harris said she had been unaware that Back on Track had been training illegal immigrants and that they would no longer be eligible for the program.6. In her first speech on the Senate floor, Harris declared, "An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal." She later avowed the belief that illegal immigration is "a civil violation, not a crime."This classification applies to only a portion of those in the country without permission.Overstaying a visa is considered a civil violation, not a criminal one, with deportation as the appropriate penalty.7. Harris's reputation as a tough prosecutor has played a key part in her political rise, and she continues to tout the high rate of felony convictions on her watch. But in 2010, SF Weekly reviewed the work of her office and concluded thatThe review found that in 2009, San Francisco prosecutors "won a lower percentage of their felony jury trials than their counterparts at district attorneys' offices covering the 10 largest cities in California," and San Francisco's rate dropped further in the first quarter of 2010. Harris's 71 percent conviction rate on felony cases had been boosted by a significant increase in pre-trial plea agreements.8. In October 2017, Harris declared that she would rather shut down the government than vote for a spending bill that did not address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and ensure those covered by the program would not be deported. "I will not vote for an end-of-year spending bill until we are clear about what we are going to do to protect and take care of our DACA young people in this country," she said. And she has kept her word, at least so far.9. In April 2018 , Harris urged the Senate Appropriations Committee to "reduce funding for beds in the federal immigration system," reject calls to hire more Border Patrol personnel, and "reduce funding for the administration's reckless immigration enforcement operations."10. In 2010, a California Superior Court judge declared that as San Francisco district attorney,The crime-lab technician had been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence in 2008; district attorneys are obligated to hand over to the defense information about prosecution witnesses that could be used to challenge their credibility.11. Some have asked tough questions about whether Harris, as San Francisco district attorney, did everything she could to root out abuse in the local Catholic churches. Prosecutors had obtained personnel files from the Archdiocese of San Francisco dealing with sexual abuse going back decades. But her office did not prosecute any priests, and she argued that those records were not subject to public-records laws:12. In 2004, San Francisco Police officer Isaac Espinoza was shot and killed by David Hill, a young gang member with an AK-47. Hill also shot another officer in the leg. Days after Hill's arrest, then-district attorney Harris announced that her office would not seek the death penalty. This prompted Senator Dianne Feinstein to declare, while speaking at Espinoza's funeral, "This is not only the definition of tragedy, it's the special circumstance called for by the death-penalty law." The comment drew a standing ovation from the crowd of mostly police. Hill was ultimately sentenced to life without parole.In 2009, Harris again received criticism for refusing to pursue the death penalty against Edwin Ramos, an illegal immigrant and member of MS-13 who gunned down a father and two sons. As a teenager, Ramos twice served probation for violent crimes but was not deported. Ramos was sentenced to 183-years-to-life without parole.By 2013, the state reported that California homeowners had received $18.4 billion in mortgage relief from the deal. When all was said and done, roughly 33,000 homeowners received an average reduction of $137,280 on their first mortgage. That sounds like a lot until one looks at the scale of the problem: More than 600,000 Californians received a foreclosure notice in 2009, and in 2012, when the agreement was struck, more than 30 percent of California homeowners with mortgages owed more than their houses were worth.14. One bank that was not part of Harris's settlement was California-based OneWest. A 2013 internal memo from the California attorney general's office, first published by The Intercept, alleged that OneWest and its CEO, Steven Mnuchin, violated state foreclosure laws and recommended filing charges against him. Prosecutors claimed they had "uncovered evidence suggestive of widespread misconduct" and "identified over a thousand legal violations."But Harris, the state attorney general, did not pursue charges. She later told The Hill , "We went and we followed the facts and the evidence, and it's a decision my office made. We pursued it just like any other case. We go and we take a case wherever the facts lead us."In 2016, Mnuchin - who would soon be President Trump's nominee to be secretary of the treasury - donated $2,000 to Harris's Senate campaign. She voted against his confirmation anyway.15. For nearly ninety years, California state law prohibited images of handguns from being used in signs for gun stores. In 2014, after Harris's office cited several gun shops, they sued, arguing that the law violated the First Amendment. Harris's office argued that the law was needed to prevent handgun-related crime and suicide. Last year a federal judge ruled "the government has provided no evidence directly linking [the law] to reduced handgun suicide or crime," concluded that the law was a "highly paternalistic approach to limiting speech," and declared it "unconstitutional on its face."16. Starting in 1993, Harris began dating Willie Brown, then the speaker of the California Assembly and later a candidate for mayor of San Francisco - a relationship that brought her in contact with many of the city's political and financial movers and shakers. Early in 1994,The relationship had a surprising and tumultuous end, as James Richardson describes in Willie Brown: A Biography:17. Late last year, Los Angeles city officials asked whyLAPD officers traveled with Harris to San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno, and San Diego.18. In 2009 and 2010, Harris contributed to the liberal blog Daily Kos , where she characterized the opposition to Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor as " bigotry and narrow-mindedness ," warned that Texas oil companies were "invading" California by funding efforts to repeal an initiative requiring reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions, and opposed Arizona's since-struck-down immigration law, declaring that we "can't afford to divert scarce local law-enforcement resources to enforcing federal immigration laws."19. Harris has proposed a sweeping tax reform that would create a refundable tax credit for all workers, peaking at $3,000 for single adults and $6,000 for married couples - meaning that taxpayers could collect cash even if they don't actually owe any taxes. The worth of the credit would decline the higher a taxpayer's income, eventually reaching zero for childless single adults making more than $50,000 a year, single adults with children making more than $80,000 a year, and married couples with children making more than $100,000 a year. The plan would repeal all of the 2017 tax cuts for earners making more than $100,000, would cost roughly $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion over ten years, would constitute a serious marriage penalty, according to experts.20. In April, Harris made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the hostess asked, "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?" Harris replied, "Does one of us have to come out alive?"