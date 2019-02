© Getty Images

Even though there has always been a long-standing myth that you shouldn't cuddle or hold your baby for too long because you might "spoil" the child, so to speak, there's a new study that suggests that isn't necessarily true. Research claims thatAccording to a study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of British Columbia parents should get in as many cuddles as possible during the early years of a child's life, as there's a strong possibility that all of this lovable contact will influence a child later on in life, too. The study, published in the Journal of Development and Psychopathy, claims that cuddles impact a person's molecular levels and as a result, can also change their DNA, too.The team of researchers in the study followed 94 healthy 5-week-old babies during a four year time period. During that time, the parents of the children were asked to keep diaries and record how many times they were held, cuddled, fed, slept, and so on.The results weren't very surprising."In children, we think slower epigenetic aging could reflect less favorable developmental progress," says Michael Kobor , a Professor in UBC's Department of Medical Genetics."We plan to follow up on whether the 'biological immaturity' we saw in these children carries broad implications for their health, especially their psychological development," says the study's lead author, Sarah Moore. "If further research confirms this initial finding, it will underscore the importance of providing physical contact, especially for distressed infants."So what are parents to do?