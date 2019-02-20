Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow to "test the stand of Russia and its allies in Syria on their intention to go to war if Israel bombs Syrian and Iranian objectives in the Levant".(as Israel prefers to call such interventions, "a battle between wars"). This tactic, an Israeli specialty, might take the form of Israel bombing the Russian S-300 surface to air missiles batteries delivered to the Syrian army as a bulwark against any future Israeli aggression."Iran and Syria informed their Russian ally that", said a source among top decision makers in Syria.The last Israeli violation of Syrian sovereignty was a provocation against an empty soft target in Quneitra by Israeli ground artillery. That was considered a childish gambit by Netanyahu, who is considered by his allies - according to the source - as lacking military expertise and knowledgeable only on the political level.According to the source within the top leadership in Syria, "Targeting Syrian and Iranian military objectives after a clear warning from both countries could boost the Israeli Prime Minister's chances in his forthcoming election campaign only if we don't respond."."The Israeli Prime Minister will look weak if he doesn't respond.At first, Syria will respond but if Iranian and Hezbollah forces deployed within the Syrian Army are hit, then the battle will widen depending on how far Netanyahu wants to go. In this latter scenario, Netanyahu's chances of re-election are expected to be very slim,. Israelis today consider any war-adventure by the Israeli Prime Minister as unnecessary. In this event, the support Netanyahu gathered at Warsaw summit will be thrown out of the window", said the source.Israel has the military capability to neutralise and hit the Russian S-300, the surface-to-air anti-aircraft and missiles system. The Syrian-Iranian alliance does not rely on this system as a key component to confront Israel. Although Hezbollah did not have either the S-300 or even S-200 anti-aircraft missiles during the last war imposed by Israel in 2006, it managed to achieve a balance of power against the almighty Israeli air force and military machine.This is why it is important to understand that Russia and its allies don't necessarily have the same stand and reaction. Moscow enjoys good relations with Israel it wants to maintain, and does not want to be part of the permanent Israeli-Syrian-Iranian-Hezbollah conflict. Neither are the latter three forces less concerned about the good Russian-Israeli relationship. Moscow's forces in Syria - according to the source - are welcome to count the missiles exchanged over their heads in the Levant if Israel wants war."US forces have been already in a state of permanent war against these three forces for many years"."Washington has had a direct share in all the Israeli wars on Arab countries since the sixties of the last century to the last war on Hezbollah in 2006. Its forces have been overtly present in Israel for a long time and participate on the ground in the Syrian war. Therefore, this axis has no fear of US involvement. As to the question: What is Russia's position on this?", said the source.Nothing new is expected out of Netanyahu's visit to Moscow. It is most probably a media-election campaign event because most of the Israeli Prime Minister's time is currently devoted to his re-election.Syrian leaders believe that Trump will ultimately withdraw from Syria. The plan to restore full control of the Syrian territory occupied by the US forces doesn't depend on an American President under heavy pressure from an administration which wants the troops to stay. Sooner or later the US will have to go. Syria is relying on its strength and the strength of its allies, especially now that the danger to Syria is declining day by day. The option of starting a battle and expanding its perimeter really depends on Netanyahu, who has the initiative.