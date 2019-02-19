© Reuters / Mal Langsdon

The internet is a part of the western establishment now.

Amid a new media Cold War,, former mayor of London Ken Livingstone said after Facebook blocked several RT-linked pages.The world has been plunged in another Cold War, one increasingly waged in the media field with the target being people's minds, Livingstone told RT in the wake of Facebook blocking several accounts with millions of followers after CNN and a US-funded think tank accused them of being "linked to Kremlin" via Ruptly, RT's subsidiary video news agency.Livingstone noted "complete double standards" of this struggle against those who oppose the narrative of Washington and its allies."The western media are media totally hostile towards the Venezuelan government, Iranian government," he told RT, adding that "anybody, who puts something on the internet, showing the other side of the case, defending Venezuela, Iran or Nicaragua ... will upset the establishment."In this latest case, Facebook suspended accounts ran by Maffick Media without any warning, even though their administration did not violate any of the existing social media giant's regulations. American journalist Anissa Naouai, the CEO the Germany-based company managing the accounts, believes that the move was prompted by the pages' popularity and their critical stance on several US policies.However, any such measures, as drastic as they are, would eventually be ineffective in the fight over the people's hearts and minds, Livingstone believes.People make up their mind on that."