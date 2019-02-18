© Paul Roggemans



Fireball date: 15 February 2019 at 20:09:05 UT



Fireball meteor as seen from Ramsgate Kent UK on Friday Feb 15th. Camera is looking east towards Belgium across the English Channel. Thanks to Jeremy Derrick Housman for the report! pic.twitter.com/3cV58Iodx2 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 18, 2019



Mechelen, Belgium

Oostkapelle, Netherlands

A large fireball, initially, also known as IMO 741-2019 event.15 February 2019 at 20:09 roughly over Antwerpen the Belgian meteor network has recorded a large meteor, known as a fireball.The fireball has been spotted as far ashas also recorded the same event.We are working with colleagues across The Channel to find out more about this unusual fireball.