Fireball date: 15 February 2019 at 20:09:05 UTA large fireball, initially reported by the members of the public from 5 different countries, also known as IMO 741-2019 event.
Fireball ID: M20190215_200905
15 February 2019 at 20:09 roughly over Antwerpen the Belgian meteor network has recorded a large meteor, known as a fireball.
The fireball has been spotted as far as Stuttgart, London and Versailles. UKMON camera in Blackfield has also recorded the same event.
Fireball meteor as seen from Ramsgate Kent UK on Friday Feb 15th. Camera is looking east towards Belgium across the English Channel. Thanks to Jeremy Derrick Housman for the report! pic.twitter.com/3cV58Iodx2— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 18, 2019
We are working with colleagues across The Channel to find out more about this unusual fireball.
Mechelen, Belgium
Oostkapelle, Netherlands
