It was described as big and very bright with red flames coming from itA large and mysterious fireball with 'lots of flames coming from it' was spotted in the skies over Cornwall.It was reported over Crackington Haven at about 10.30pm and the Kernow Weather Team (KWT) received another report of the sighting over West Cornwall at about 10.15pm.The KWT took to their Facebook page to appeal for more information.Its post reads: "Strange sighting over West Cornwall, February 14, 2019, 10.15pm ish."If you saw this or even better, captured an image, get in touch we would love to hear more about what you have seen."Tony Bowden, who reported the body to the KWT, explained in the comments: "What I saw wasn't green, and it was in the atmosphere, and coming down with red flames from it. Possibly a small section of the comet broke off."Linsey Shenton commented: "I am south east Cornwall and I saw one last night whilst outside with the dogs never seen anything like it before."Bright fireballs and individual meteors will become more frequent in the next few days as part of the annual "spring meteors".They typically grow in intensity between February and April.But the next major meteor shower will not start until late April when the Lyrid meteors break out into the atmosphere.