Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied suggestions of going along with Holocaust historical revisionism in Poland.Netanyahu was asked Thursday in Warsaw about the issue by a reporter and replied: "Israel saw it as an attempt by Poland to suppress discussion into the killing of Jews by Poles during the wartime German occupation.The dispute was resolved when Poland softened the law and Netanyahu and his Polish counterpart agreed on a joint declaration stressing Polish involvement in helping Jews.