Netanyahu says "Poles cooperated with the Nazis" following a declaration that Poland also helped Jews
Ynet
Thu, 14 Feb 2019 23:53 UTC
Netanyahu was asked Thursday in Warsaw about the issue by a reporter and replied: "Here I am saying Poles cooperated with the Nazis. I know the history and I don't whitewash it. I bring it up."
Last year Poland and Israel were embroiled in a bitter dispute over a Polish law that made it a crime to blame the Polish nation for Holocaust crimes. Israel saw it as an attempt by Poland to suppress discussion into the killing of Jews by Poles during the wartime German occupation.
The dispute was resolved when Poland softened the law and Netanyahu and his Polish counterpart agreed on a joint declaration stressing Polish involvement in helping Jews.
Reader Comments
BLOOD IN EXCHANGE FOR A STATE
Zionist leaders during the holocaust did not stop at manipulating lives. They also controlled the sources of finance and communications, representing themselves before the world as the spokesmen of the Jewish nation. They, alone, are responsible for the unfulfilled potential in rescuing the Jewish people. In three vital areas they failed and impeded other efforts: 1) in communications, 2) in material aid and 3) in preventing annihilation. Had these failures stemmed from ignorance or mistakes, one might excuse their lack of ability, but the bitter truth is that their actions were determined by explicit policy and a fundamental principle. The first and foremost aim was to establish the “state” — the masses of Jews merely served as convenient means. And wherever there existed a contradiction between the two, the needs of the masses, and even their salvation, were subordinated to the needs of the state-in-formation. In the year 1905, the riots and pogroms that broke out in Russia were welcomed with blessings by the Jewish socialists who, together with their Russian counterparts, con soled themselves that Jewish blood was good grease for the wheels the revolution. The Zionist leaders saw the spilt Jewish blood of the holocaust as grease for the wheels of the Jewish national state. And as a general sacrifices thousands of soldiers for the sake of capturing one fortress, so did the Zionist leaders bloody their hands in building the state of “Israel” and sacrifice Jewish children of the diaspora in the fortification of its walls. Eliezer Livneh is worthy of praise for his courage in at least admitting this in his column, “Thoughts on the Holocaust” (Yediot Achronot, 25 Nisan). He writes: “Our Zionist orientation educated us to see the growing land of Israel as the prime goal and the Jewish nation only in relation to its building the land. With each tragedy befalling the Jews in the diaspora, we saw the state as the evident solution. We continued employing this principle even during the holocaust, saving only those who could be brought to Israel. The mandate’s limitation on immigration served as a political factor in our battle to open the doors to aliya and to establishing the state. Our programs were geared to this aim and for this we were prepared to sacrifice or endanger lives. Everything outside of this goal, including the rescue of European Jewry for its own sake, was a secondary goal. If there can be no people without a country,’ Rabbi Weissmandel exclaimed, ‘then surely there can be no country without a people. And where are the living Jewish people, if not in Europe’?” Let us bring historical evidence to support the above. In the Zionist Congress which took place in London in 1937, Dr. Weizmann established the line of policy with his words
“The hopes of Europe’s six million Jews are centered on emigration. I was asked, ‘Can you bring six million Jews to Palestine I replied, ‘No’ From the depths of the tragedy I want to save two million young people.. .The old ones will pass. They will bear their fate or they will not. They were .dust, economic and moral dust in a cruel world... Only the branch of the young shall survive... They have to accept it.”
Comment: Israel doesn't seem so concerned with Neo-Nazi's when it furthers their agenda: Israel now arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine