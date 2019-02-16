This bizarre footage claims to show a baby calf born with two heads, four eyes and two mouths.The rare creature was born on February 7 in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh.The animal's owner, from the village of Shimla, can be seen examining his new pet in the video.India has in the past hear made the headlines for its deformed calves.Tourists flocked to Nagaji Gondolia Lohar's house to see the bizarre animal.One major difference between the two calves is the positioning of the eyes.While the calf from Udaipur has two eyes placed very close to one another, almost resembling a cyclops, the calf from Shimla have eyes placed apart.Both the calves are reportedly doing well.Residents of its village have since been worshipping the calf, which has no nose, as a gift "sent from God".Despite vets warning the animal wouldn't even survive for a few hours,the calf miraculously pulled through.It had four eyes, two mouths but a single pair of ears.