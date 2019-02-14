Intense rain and thundershowers accompanied with hailstorm and strong winds have started lashing several parts of West Madhya Pradesh like Mandsaur and Neemuch.These weather activities can be attributed to the fresh Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, which has induced a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining areas. With this, wind pattern has also changed and humid easterly and southerly winds are blowing across the northwestern plains.As a result, thunderclouds had formed over the state during the late afternoon hours, with rains and hailstorm following soon in the evening. These weather systems would continue to affect the weather over the state, giving light to moderate rains with few heavy spells till February 16.Places like Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Barwani, Betul, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Datia, Dewas, Dhar, Dindori, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Katni, Khandwa (East Nimar), Khargone (West Nimar), Mandla, Mandsaur, Morena, Narsimhapur, Neemuch, Panna and many more.