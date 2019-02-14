Kiev consistently and deliberately does not fulfill the Minsk agreements, but sabotages them, and our Western partners cover all its illegal actions

We could call it the Volker Doctrine: Lugansk and Donetsk Republics do not exist, and it is purely a matter of Ukraine VS Russia. The Kiev line is the same: Not "civil war," but "Russian Aggression." Russia's ambassador to the UN does a reality check.the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, said at a Security Council meeting on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements.He drew attention to the consistency in the non-fulfillment by the Ukrainian side of the responsibilities that they assumed, as well as the fact that Western partners, instead of influencing Ukraine, cover for it."Prescribed in the Minsk agreements, the need for a direct dialogue with the authorities of the LPR and the DPR causes Kiev to be an idiosyncrasy (rejection).," RIA Novosti quotes the diplomat.Speaking of equating to treason, Nebenzia cites as an example the criticism of the Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk's representatives by the authorities for the idea of starting a dialogue with the People's Republics. "The best illustration of this situation is the fact that on February 5, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced the start of criminal prosecution of one of the Ukrainian opposition leaders, Medvedchuk, who is nominated for the upcoming March 31 election. The reason for the prosecution is his call for the direct dialogue between Kiev and the Donbass in the Minsk complex of measures and for granting the region a special status within Ukraine.And our Western colleagues pretend that they do not notice this, showing the "double standards" so skillfully applied by them, the permanent representative of Russia emphasized.Earlier, during a report on the situation in the Donbass, the Assistant Secretary General of the World Organization for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenča, said it was necessary to introduce additional measures to cease fire in the region.On the eve, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Zelenko said that UN peacekeepers will help implement the Minsk agreements.A day earlier, it became known that Russia is convening the UN Security Council on Donbass, dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements.On December 19, the UN published data, according to which since the beginning of the operation of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbass more than 3,300 civilians were killed.Earlier, the UN reported that in 3 months as a result of hostilities, 14 civilians of Donbass were killed. Another 36 civilians were injured. Recall that in the Donbass since 2014, more than 350 civilians were killed by mines.