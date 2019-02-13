© Zaw Moe Htet



Six people were killed with one injured in a landslide in Myanmar's northern mining region, said the Home Affairs Ministry on Tuesday.The landslide occurred at a jade mining site near a village in Hpakant in Kachin state on Sunday.The 30.5-meter high cliff wall collapsed, killing six jade scavengers and injuring a man, who was in a six-wheeled truck buried in the landslide at 01:15 p.m. local time, the release said.The bodies of the jade scavengers were recovered in the evening on that day and the injured was brought to the Hpakant General Hospital.The investigation on the landslide is underway by local authorities.Mining accidents are frequent in the country's Hpakant mining region and most of the fatalities are caused by landslides.Many people make their living by illegal jade scavenging in the region.A major fatal landslide occurred in the region in November 2015, leaving at least 116 jade scavengers dead and about 100 others missing.