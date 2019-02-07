Kamala Harris
© Reuters / Elijah Nouvelage
A California senator and media-appointed frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination has finally managed to unravel the conundrum of so-called Russian 'interference' in the 2016 election - it's so simple you won't believe it.

Tweeting out her discovery, Kamala Harris explained that Russia was "able to influence" the last presidential election because it "figured out" that "racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia are America's Achilles heel."

Armed with this top secret information, Russia was "able" to turn Americans against each other in a way never before seen in history (if you conveniently forget most of history, that is).


Now, you might be thinking, if it was that easy for the Russians to take a glimpse at the various domestic tensions plaguing the US in 2016 and then use the information to (allegedly) throw an election, why didn't the Kremlin act before now? Surely, if it was so simple, Russia could have been choosing US presidents for decades?


Harris's tweet was hailed as "important" and insightful commentary from some of her supporters and Russia-obsessed journalists, but was instantly mocked by more skeptically-minded individuals, some of whom took issue with the premise that Russia had affected the 2016 election at all.



Others joked that they thought hatred and prejudice had never existed in the US prior to Russia's "intervention." Some also suggested that the focus on Russia was a way to distract from the fact that Democrats lost the last election because Hillary Clinton ran a flawed campaign, rather than because of anything to do with Russia.

Somehow Russian influence didn't matter "until Hillary lost," another said.



Some people also took offence, as Harris's comment appeared to be insulting Americans, implying that they are so "stupid" that "a bunch of Russians" can easily manipulate them on social media.



However, one tweet suggested that the real Achilles Heel was the fact that over 60,000 people read Harris's tweet and hit the 'like' button.