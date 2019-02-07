© Government of Caranavi



Flood Alerts

At least 16 people have died in landslides in La Paz Department, Bolivia.Heavy rain from 02 February caused 2 landslides along the Yolosita-Caranavi highway in Caranavi Province, burying several vehicles. Local authorities said that at least 16 people died and 53 were injured.Rain in the area has also caused the overflow of the Coroico and Yara rivers. Flooding has been reported in 11 districts of the city of Caranavi, in particular La Costanera and 13 de Diciembre, prompting evacuations.Schools have been closed in affected areas and a disaster emergency declared by the provincial government.On 05 February, Bolivia's National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) issued aLocal media reported that around 3,500 families in San Bojra Municipality, Beni have been affected by flooding from the overflowing Maniqui river.