Police General Romulo Delgado said the dead included six adults and five minors.Authorities have said that searchers had recovered 11 bodies from a landslide that buried cars on a highway in the mountains northeast of Bolivia's capital a day earlier. At least 18 other people were reported injured.though there was no immediate word of any casualties.Tons of earth and mud collapsed on the mountain highway near a spot known as El Choro on Saturday. Public Works chief Oscar Coca said the bodies had been in two cars that were swept some 200 meters (650 feet) down a canyon.