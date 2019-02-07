© Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office



A Missouri man is hoping his belief in Scientology will save him from the death penalty.Jurors were asked about their views on Scientology during jury selection in the Arizona murder trial, the paper reported - and Tom Cruise's name was mentioned during opening arguments.Prosecutors say the death penalty is called for because the March 2012 killings were premeditated.But Thompson's attorneys plan to tell jurors that Thompson's beliefs explain away the marathon drive.Thompson traveled to Arizona because his beliefs dictated he needed to be there to rescue his wife's nephew, the paper said.Thompson's attorneys have subpoenaed church records and they have asked for testimony from Scientology experts, including actress and ex-adherent Leah Remini.Prosecutors are fighting defense efforts to call the experts to the stand.