Al-Hijrah, which is funded by the Birmingham City Council

A Muslim school in Birmingham, England, is still enforcing gender segregation by ordering girls not to eat their lunch until the boys have finished theirs, UK government school inspectors have told MPs.Al-Hijrah school. However, Luke Tryl, director of corporate strategy at Ofsted, the government body charged with carrying out school inspections, says the West Midlands school is still contravening gender segregation rules.Tryl also told the Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee that the schoolencouraging violence against women.", according to the Birmingham Mail . Court of Appeal Judges ruled a year ago thatand is currently in "special measures" (meaning the school has let standards drop below an acceptable level and will be monitored for improvements over a period of time), was in contravention of the Equalities Act 2010, due to discrimination against its students.In a letter to the school in October 2018, Ofsted accused its leaders and managers of not taking "effective action" to alleviate its special measures status."The Court of Appeal rightly said that schools needed a transition period where they were segregating and yet still we have not just Al-Hijrah, but," Mr Tryl told MPsTryl added that while Ofsted can highlight segregation in its inspection reports, it was the responsibility of the Department for Education to enforce equality laws.