© WLUK/Gabrielle Mays



Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the April 20, 2018, death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz of Newton.Ethan Hauschultz's court-appointed guardians, Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, and Timothy's 15-year-old son were all arrested Friday, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.According to the release, the sheriff's office's investigation of the death determined that earlier in the day on April 20, 2018, "Ethan had been performing punishment ordered by Timothy which required Ethan to carry a heavy wooden log, weighing approximately two-thirds his body weight, while being monitored by Timothy's 15-year-old son. Over the course of 1-1.5 hours, the 15-year-old hit, kicked, struck and poked Ethan numerous times.Ethan Hauschultz died at 9:22 p.m. April 20, 2018, after being taken to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. "Ethan was unresponsive, had an extremely low body temperature, and had multiple bruises and injuries on his body," the release said. Medical staff performed live-saving measures, but were unable to save Ethan."The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office noted that Ethan died following strenuous physical punishment outdoors and prolonged environmental exposure while covered/buried in snow," the sheriff's office said in its release. "His cause of death was hypothermia and other blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen."The teen is being held in the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.Both Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz are being held at Manitowoc County Jail with bail hearings set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Branch 2.Timothy Hauschultz was arrested on suspicion of felony murder-party to a crime, intent to contribute to the delinquency of a child-death-party to crime, physical abuse of child-intentionally cause bodily harm-party to crime, contribute to the delinquency of a child-felony, physical abuse of child-intentionally cause bodily harm-party to crime and misdemeanor battery-party to crime.Tina McKeever-Hauschultz was arrested on suspicion of contribute to the delinquency of a child-death-party to crime, failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child-party to crime, and contribute to the delinquency of a child-felony-party to crime, and failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child-party to a crime.Manitowoc County Coroner's Office, Manitowoc County District Attorney's Office, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office investigators participated in the months-long investigation into Ethan Hauschultz's death. In its press release, the sheriff's office thanked the community and media for their patience during the investigation, and added the sheriff's office does not intend to release further information about the incident.