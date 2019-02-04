It's a bit like railing against nudity in a painting and then complaining that the underwear painted in to cover it up looks preposterous.

The notion that books can cause "harm" if they don't handle identity issues in accordance with ideological diktat is a prescription for censorship no matter how that censorship is carried out.

Cathy Young is a Russian-born American journalist and author. She is a columnist for Newsday and a contributing editor for Reason magazine andArcDigital. Her work has appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, the Weekly Standard, Foreign Policy, and Slate. You can follow her on Twitter @CathyYoung63