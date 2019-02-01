The 'Health and Wellness' show hosts are in the process of transitioning to video format. As a result, there will be no show today, but stay tuned for our first video show in the coming days!
Puppet Masters
Till debt do us part: Russia and China continue dumping US Treasuries
RT
Fri, 01 Feb 2019 09:36 UTC
China, the largest foreign holder of US debt, slashed its holdings for a sixth straight month in November. Beijing had $1.12 trillion in US Treasuries, down from $1.138 trillion in October. The decline brought China's Treasury holdings to the lowest level since May 2017, the data showed.
The two largest foreign creditors of the US - China and Japan - have both been unloading US Treasury securities. China's holdings fell by $55 billion from a year earlier, Japan's by $47 billion to $1.04 trillion. Tokyo has now reduced its stash by 16 percent since the peak of $1.24 trillion at the end of 2014.
Russia, which is no longer a leading creditor of the United States after an unprecedented dumping of the US Treasury bonds in April and May, has slashed its stockpile by $1.815 billion in November to $12.814 billion.
Since last year, Russia has slashed around 85 percent of its US Treasury holdings, from $96.9 billion in January 2018 to $12.8 billion in November.
Over the past 12 months, the US gross national debt has ballooned by $1.5 trillion to $22 trillion as of January 30, according to the Treasury.
Quote of the Day
We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Comment: RT reports Russia is instead investing in areas like gold: See also: