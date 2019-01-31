Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon and other monolithic tech corporations are under fire worldwide for destroying internet freedom and maliciously violating the privacy of its customers. However, one entity thinks these corporations haven't gone far enough in enforcing Big Brother: the globalists at the European Union (EU).
The EU believes that fake news (ie. news not approved by the regime) poses a threat to their control of upcoming parliamentary elections. They expect these private companies to snap into action to "protect our democracy" which is newspeak for "manipulating information to help us win elections."
The Associated Press covers this system of thought control as it develops in front of our very eyes:
"European Union authorities warned leading tech companies including Facebook, Google and Twitter on Tuesday that they need to work harder to combat fake news ahead of upcoming bloc-wide parliamentary elections.The EU is working diligently to create a corporate truth commission of sorts. Their efforts have already gained quite a bit of traction. Microsoft has implemented 'NewsGuard' censorship software to flag unapproved information on its internet browser. While complicit shills and morons may claim that these measures are the free market at work, that is the opposite of the truth. These corporations are being threatened by regulators in order to make these restrictive changes that are killing their stock prices and damaging their reputation with the public.
The EU's executive commissioners said that while the U.S. internet giants have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation and if their efforts are unsatisfactory, they could face regulation.
The Commission has been turning up the heat on tech companies ahead of the elections scheduled for May, in which millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc's parliament."
Comment: More on the latest social media gatekeeper:
- Newsguard: The neocons' new weapon for waging war on independent media
- 'Fake news' filter NewsGuard scrutinized for having links to PR firm that promoted Saudi propaganda
- No need to install: Microsoft has controversial fake news filter NewsGuard built into mobile browser
- 'Perfect accuracy'? WikiLeaks hits back at 'neocon' fake-news app NewsGuard, which labeled it untrustworthy
"Companies earn their profits by exploiting their environment. Mining and oil companies exploit the physical environment; social media companies exploit the social environment," left-wing oligarch George Soros said at Davos in 2018. "This is particularly nefarious because social media companies influence how people think and behave without them even being aware of it."
"The owners of the platform giants consider themselves the masters of the universe, but in fact they are slaves to preserving their dominant position. It is only a matter of time before the global dominance of the US IT monopolies is broken," Soros added, in a direct threat to the tech giants. "Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered. Regulation and taxation will be their undoing and EU Competition Commissioner Vestager will be their nemesis."
These hostile anti-market globalist actors are quite literally at war to destroy our basic rights. This is the last stand for freedom. This is the last stand against Big Brother. If the populist right is unsuccessful in restoring order, we will be living in a hell far worse than any Orwellian prophecy.
Shane Trejo is a contributing editor to The Schpiel.
Comment: An interesting assessment of the forces being brought to bear on social media tech giants. Soros' comments are worth noting. As a master of vulture capitalism, he seems to be cheering breaking up these companies as an opportunity to further his own goal of remaking global society.