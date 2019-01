© Associated Press/Francisco Seco



"European Union authorities warned leading tech companies including Facebook, Google and Twitter on Tuesday that they need to work harder to combat fake news ahead of upcoming bloc-wide parliamentary elections.



The EU's executive commissioners said that while the U.S. internet giants have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation and if their efforts are unsatisfactory, they could face regulation.



The Commission has been turning up the heat on tech companies ahead of the elections scheduled for May, in which millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc's parliament."

The EU believes that monolithic social media corporations aren't doing enough to curtail digital freedom and create the Orwellian nightmareFacebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon and other monolithic tech corporations are under fire worldwide for destroying internet freedom and maliciously violating the privacy of its customers.The EU believes that fake newsposes a threat to their control of upcoming parliamentary elections. They expect these private companies to snap into action to "protect our democracy" which is newspeak for "manipulating information to help us win elections."The Associated Press covers this system of thought control as it develops in front of our very eyes:Their efforts have already gained quite a bit of traction. Microsoft has implemented 'NewsGuard' censorship software to flag unapproved information on its internet browser. While complicit shills and morons may claim that these measures are the free market at work, that is the opposite of the truth. These corporations are being threatened by regulators in order to make these restrictive changes that are killing their stock prices and damaging their reputation with the public."Companies earn their profits by exploiting their environment. Mining and oil companies exploit the physical environment; social media companies exploit the social environment," left-wing oligarch George Soros said at Davos in 2018."The owners of the platform giants consider themselves the masters of the universe, but in fact they are slaves to preserving their dominant position. It is only a matter of time before the global dominance of the US IT monopolies is broken," Soros added, in a direct threat to the tech giants. "Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered. Regulation and taxation will be their undoing and EU Competition Commissioner Vestager will be their nemesis."These hostile anti-market globalist actors are quite literally at war to destroy our basic rights. This is the last stand for freedom. This is the last stand against Big Brother. If the populist right is unsuccessful in restoring order, we will be living in a hell far worse than any Orwellian prophecy.