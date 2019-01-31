© Instagram / Fighterbomber



A Russian Su-27 jet fighter was filmed confronting an F-15 as it fended off the US-made aircraft by executing a risky maneuver mid-air, while both warplanes flew dangerously close to each other.A 40-second clip, which began circulating on Russian social media on Thursday, shows what appears to be an F-15 jet fighter flying in close proximity to an unnamed aircraft. The Russian Su-27 warplane can be seen approaching the American-made jet from the side.As the two planes get extremely close to each other, the Su-27 makes a breathtaking maneuver, forcing the F-15 to turn away, fly further from the plane and ultimately disappear from sight.It is not clear when and where the altercation was filmed.