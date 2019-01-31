© Nathaniel St. Clair

It's the Oil...Or Is It?

The View from Washington and Moscow

"The [Trump] administration should recognize that if it doesn't do something pro-active here, it will face...limited options under almost any scenario, whether it is an attempt to foreclose by the current lienholder, further restrictions on Venezuelan crude oil imports into the U.S., or even in the event there is a positive political change in Caracas... This is a private sector solution to a public policy problem."

"Trump alarmed friends and foes alike with talk of a "military option" to remove Maduro from power. The public remarks were initially dismissed in U.S. policy circles ...But shortly afterward, he raised the issue with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, according to [a] U.S. official. Two high-ranking Colombian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid antagonizing Trump confirmed the report."

Imperialism a la Carte