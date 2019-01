© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Finian Cunningham (born 1963) has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, England, before pursuing a career in newspaper journalism. For over 20 years he worked as an editor and writer in major news media organizations, including The Mirror, Irish Times and Independent. Now a freelance journalist based in East Africa, his columns appear on RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Press TV.

Identical condemnations from the US and allies and the synchronicity show that Venezuela is being targeted for regime change in a concerted plot led by Washington.It has emerged US Vice President Mike Pence phoned Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido last week urging him to make the unprecedented move to declare himself the "acting president", and denounce the incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro as a "usurper."In addition, it was also reported that several weeks ago the Bank of England blocked the Venezuela government from repatriating $1.2 billion in gold reserves held in London. That extraordinary refusal by the British authorities had to have been a deliberate political decision, and was way before the tumultuous events in Venezuela last week, suggesting those events were not simply spontaneous.The convening of the UN Security Council at the weekend was - not for the first time - a blatant attempt by the US to use the body as an instrument to achieve geopolitical goals.Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, as well as several rightwing Latin American governments have harped on the same talking points issued by the US: Maduro is "illegitimate", a "usurper"; the opposition leader Juan Guaido is the authentic president, even though Maduro won with an overwhelming majority in last year's election.The European Union has demanded that President Maduro calls new elections within eight days, or face reprisals from the bloc, presumably involving economic and diplomatic sanctions.The president has offered dialogue with the opposition. But Guaido rebuffed the initiative as "fake talks." That suggests Guaido is being advised by his foreign supporters to adopt a maximalist position. Not talking with Maduro is aimed at intensifying the pressure on the government to use force against the opposition, as well as trying to undermine the president's legitimacy.Russia, China, Cuba, Turkey, and Iran, among others, have condemned what they say is a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty by the US and its allies. Russia's UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, commented that what is going on is a coup d'état led by Washington. It's hard not to agree with that assessment given the circumstances.Yet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in remarks to the UN Security Council, donned the mantle of "democracy" and "freedom" and urged all nations to shun the "mafia regime" of President Maduro. Pompeo blasted Russia, China, and Cuba for supporting a "dictator."Thirty-five-year-old Juan Guaido is evidently being coached by Washington to do its bidding for regime change against the socialist government in Caracas. The US has been trying to get rid of the socialist administration in the oil-rich country for the past two decades, first under Hugo Chavez then under his successor, Maduro.The process got underway in earnest in Venezuela following Maduro's inauguration as president on January 10. In Washington, Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo reportedly stepped up communications with Guaido and the Venezuelan opposition. The rally held last week at which Guaido declared himself "interim president" appears to have been fomented by Washington.The day before the rally, Pence wrote an oped in the Wall Street Journal deliberately timed for the occasion of the demonstration in Caracas, in which he used language very similar to what Guaido would enunciate. Namely, Maduro's presidency is described as "illegitimate" and a usurpation of democracy. Pence's oped was headlined: 'Venezuela, America stands with you'.As if that green light for sedition were not enough, it has since been revealed that Pence phoned Guaido the same day in an apparent attempt to stiffen his resolve to go ahead with the rally the next day and his proclamation on assuming the presidency. Perhaps, Guaido's nerves were failing him, given the grave legal consequences of such treasonous conduct.Then, the lightning-quickness with which Guaido was "recognized" as the "legitimate president" by the White House and several other US allies begs the conclusion that the events were orchestrated and anticipated.Three days later, the convening of the UN Security Council and the apparently ready-made talking points used by the US and its allies strongly suggest a level of coordination to target Venezuela.The Western-backed opposition over the weekend has begun appealing to the country's armed forces to abandon the president and his government. It's hard to imagine how such openly foreign-sponsored treason would be tolerated for a second by the US or its allies.What's more, John Bolton, the US national security advisor, and regime-change maestro, has warned that if the Venezuelan armed forces use violence against the opposition then there will be a "significant response".If the UN Security Council actually functioned as it's supposed to, it should be investigating the regime-change machinations of the US and its allies, with a view to prosecute for criminal aggression.