About the Author:

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

Russian Interior Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov said thatDaesh fighters are beingfrom Pakistan to the border of Tajikistan, near the southern Russian border, said Interior Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov.According to Zubov, it could be the preparation of a massive provocation that could affect Russia.Earlier, the director of the Commonwealth of Independent States Counterterrorism Center Andrei Novikov stated thatLast year, Syrian state media reported thatfrom different areas of Deir ez-Zor province. The coalition, in turn, denied all charges.in northwestern Afghanistan, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported two days ago. The 40 inmates, all foreigners, were taken by helicopter to an unspecified location after US troops attacked the prison and killed all security guards two weeks ago.The agency, which plans to disclose more details of this operation soon, said the deputy head of the Badghis provincial council, Abdullah Afzali, confirmed the facts.The self-proclaimed Islamic State, or ISIS, intensified its operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2015, countries that it aspires to include in a province of(or ISIS-K, for its acronym in English) .In Afghanistan, which consists of 34 provinces, the presence of ISIS is centered in areas close to Pakistan, although jihadists also seek to establish themselves in the northern regions bordering the nations of Central Asia.