Israel has moved to recognize Juan Guaido's claim to power in Venezuela,and its EU allies issued an ultimatum to Nicolas Maduro."Israel joins the United States, Canada, most of the countries of Latin America and countries in Europe in recognizing the new leadership in Venezuela," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief statement on Sunday. However, unlike many of those who denounced President Nicolas Maduro as a 'dictator' and 'usurper' and urged him to step aside, Netanyahu stopped short of openly calling for any action that might fuel internal conflict in Venezuela."Appreciation and kudos to the Government of Israel for standing with the people of Venezuela and the forces of freedom and democracy," US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted upon hearing the news.- just as Venezuela is "also fighting for its freedom."Tel Aviv initially seemed reluctant to take sides, but following reported discussions with US State Department officialsat a UN Security Council session on Saturday, Israel officially supported the Washington-led effort to recognize the opposition politician as the "legitimate" leader of Venezuela.